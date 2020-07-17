Tucson businesses join Hownd app to generate foot traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson and Pima County have teamed up with an Arizona app company to help local businesses recover from the shutdown.
It’s all part of the “Shop Our Local Deals” (SOLD) initiative.
How it works is by using the Hownd app to generate foot traffic for businesses by offering deals, coupons, and savings to the public.
The best part? It’s free for local businesses to sign up right now.
The city and the county have donated a total of $40,000 toward local businesses’ to help owners switch over to an online presence during this pandemic.
To sign up, all a business needs to do is download the MyHownd app, register as a business, and list their discounts.
As people purchase vouchers, the money goes straight to the business.
Officials said the goal is to get businesses more exposure during this time at no cost, especially as people are shopping mostly from home and online.
“So basically, this makes it a zero-risk proposition for a business, they’re not paying anything until we bring them a new customer,” said Larry Fleischman, vice president of marketing for Hownd.
The goal of SOLD is to get 120 businesses to sign up in 120 days. So far, more than 60 have already signed up.
On Monday, July 20, a team from Hownd will visit Tucson and Pima County to talk and meet with businesses.
They’re looking to sign up as many groups as possible because this free initiative only continues until the city and county’s $40,000 kickstart runs out.
“This effort is focused on the community. We feel it’s important because our merchants are struggling. It’s very important to get this done,” said John Moffatt, director of Pima County Economic Development.
But they can't do it without the community's help.
All people have to do is download the app. It's free and very easy to use.
If you're near a business that's participating, like Pop-Cycle, and you have the app, a notification will pop up showing you some deals. Then, you show it to the business and you get a discount.
It’s as easy as that.
