Tucson hospital strained by high number of COVID-19 patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Concerns at hospitals continue to grow as the country breaks another record for the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported.
More than 75,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the nation on Thursday. The number of new cases in Arizona is trending upward again.
“Every time we see the numbers go up, we worry,” said Dr. Christian Bime, the ICU Medical Director at Banner Health University Medical Center Tucson.
Dr. Bime said he has treated so many COVID-19 patients, he no longer keeps count.
“The ICU is pretty much full at this time,” said Dr. Christian
It is not just the number of patients that is putting a strain on our hospitals; it is how long they are staying.
Dr. Bime said the average patient stays in the ICU for about 21 to 25 days.
“Being on the outside, you wouldn’t know because it just seems like business as usual, but I can tell you from being in the ICU every day, that these patients are very, very sick,” Dr. Bime said.
Right now, capacity is his main concern.
“The number of cases that are coming in, if those numbers keep increasing, I worry that we may reach a point where we will not have enough resources to take care of the new patients; that keeps me up at night,” Dr. Bime said.
Dr. Bime and staff at the hospital are often pulling double duty, providing physical and emotional support.
“Family members are not available at bedside and therefore, we are that link to the patient and to the family,” he said. “Eventually, there is going to come a point where health care workers begin to get exhausted, and we do not want to get there,” Dr. Bime said.
