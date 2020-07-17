Two FBI agents injured while serving warrant in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two FBI Special Agents were injured while executing a federal search and arrest warrant near Phoenix.
One of the agents was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated for minor injuries on the scene on the 500 block of S. Dobson Rd. in Mesa.
The subject, a suspected serial bank robber, was found dead. This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
