University of Arizona police investigate racist, threatening sticker left on campus
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 17, 2020 at 12:51 PM MST - Updated July 17 at 12:54 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the University of Arizona Police Department are looking into a sticker left on the UA campus threatening the lives of Black people.

The sticker, found on campus near the intersection of East Second Street and North Park Avenue on Tuesday, June 30, has a series of racist phrases printed on it including a picture of a reticule with the phrase “KILL A BLACK ON SIGHT!”

The University of Arizona Police Department said a racist and threatening sticker was found on campus June 30. (Source: University of Arizona Police Department)

UAPD investigators said in a news release they are working with federal and local law enforcement agencies to figure out the origins of the sticker and who placed it there.

Anyone with information on the sticker should call UAPD Special Investigations Unit Detective Sgt. Colin Keating at (520)-621-8273. Call the UAPD tip line at (520)-621-TIPS or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

