What Renters Need to Know Under Ducey’s New Moratorium

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announced he would be extending the moratorium on evictions until October 31st Thursday during a press conference.
The announcement comes just days before the first moratorium is set to expire Wednesday, July 22.
Ducey also said he added $650,000 to help expand and improve staffing and administration of state rental assistance programs.
While it's welcomed news, it's a time that should be taken advantage of by renters.
Professor Emerita of Law and Eviction Advocate Corinne Cooper said renters need to get the proper paperwork filled out if they want to stay in their homes.
“If you give the notice that’s required under the Executive Order then the constables will not remove you from your home,” said Cooper.
Cooper explained that the new Executive Order is really a 2-part moratorium.
From now until August 21st, renters have to give landlords proof of documentation explaining their hardships.
Beginning on August 22, 2020, a tenant must do the following things to delay eviction:
- (Re)notify their landlord or property owner in writing with supporting documentation of their ongoing financial hardship as result of COVID-19 and request for a payment plan to be put in place; and
- 2) Provide their landlord or property owner a copy, with any available supporting documentation, of their completed pending application for rental assistance through state, city, county or nonprofit program.• They must also provide this information to the constable, law enforcement officer or court, if requested.
- This order will give them extra time to secure funds to pay their rent.
"You have to prove to your landlord and show to your landlord that you applied for rent assistance," said Cooper.
Applying for renter’s assistance can be tough, since it requires you to upload several documents including:
1. Copy of your current lease/rental agreement.
2. Pay stubs or other documentation of monthly income pre-COVID-19 for all adult household members named on the lease.
3. Paystubs or other documentation of current monthly income for all adult household members named on the lease (if any).
4. Letter explaining how loss of income is related to COVID-19 (e.g., copy of layoff letter from employer(s), a statement of explanation, etc.).
5. Copy of Driver's License or State Issued ID for all adult household members named on the lease.
So Cooper suggests you fill it out as early as possible.
“You have to start that application before August 21st,” said Cooper.
Landlords are also being helped under the moratorium. There’s now $5 million being offered in relief for those who rely solely on income from tenants.
Cooper suggests those who are facing eviction print out two copies of the ‘notice to landlord’ form, deliver one to the landlord and have the other posted on a window near the front door.
“That’s so the constables will know if they do come to execute an eviction that you have completed the requirements of the governor’s Executive Order,” said Cooper.
DOWNLOAD NOTICE TO LANDLORD FORM HERE: https://www.jp.pima.gov/Notice%20To%20Landlord.pdf
Pima County offers help filling out the renter’s assistance form by calling 520-724-2505. More here: https://www.library.pima.gov/blogs/post/pima-county-establishes-hotline-to-help-with-rental-assistance-amid-covid-19/
You can also get free advice from attorneys in Arizona by calling 866-611-6022. More here: https://azbar.org/for-the-public/legal-help-education/covid-19-legal-hotline/
