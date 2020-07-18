FIRST ALERT FORECAST: look for more storms this upcoming week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will climb for the next couple of days as Monsoon takes a back seat! But don’t fret, we’ll see rain chances increase by the middle of this next week and that cool us down into the 90s! The storms later in the week could bring heavy rainfall so we’ll be watching them very closely!
SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers possible. Partly cloudy with lows around 80F.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 104F.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 102F.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 50% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.