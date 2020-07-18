Hospital Janitorial Staff Fight on the Frontlines of COVID

“I was afraid to go to work. I was afraid of what I would bring home,” said the employee. “We go into the room after the patient was there and sometimes there’s blood and needles, the bedding, sheets, and clothes--whatever is left from the patient being there we clean up. It was 2 to 3 weeks before we were given masks. At first we were told we were okay because it was just down by our feet, and the virus wouldn’t come up in our faces. And I was really worried.”