PCSD Search and Rescue deputies save hiker’s life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 20-year-old woman who was having trouble breathing during a hike at Saguaro National Park was rescued by PCSD Search and Rescue Deputies on Fri. July 18.
At approximately 5 p.m. Search and Rescue deputies responded to King Canyon Trail, where the female hiker was found.
Due to the hiker’s location, a helicopter was used to assist in the rescue.
Deputy Jeremy Ramirez located the hiker on the trail and was lowered from the helicopter. Ramirez quickly observed the hiker was in anaphylactic shock and administered an EpiPen.
The hiker was air-lifted out of the area and transferred to an awaiting ambulance at Picture Rocks Fire Department.
The hiker was then transported to a nearby hospital. Doctors said Ramirez’ immediate medical intervention saved her life.
