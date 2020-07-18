Phoenix man charged with Sexual Conduct with a Minor at behavioral health facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a behavioral health facility on Van Buren Street on July 16 in Phoenix after an underage female patient disclosed to staff that she was being sexually harassed by an employee.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit identified 42-year-old Tietwen Givens as the suspect.
Givens was taken into custody with assistance from the Maricopa Police Department and transported to Phoenix Police Headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives who developed probable cause to believe he engaged in multiple sexual acts with the victim.
Givens was booked into Maricopa County Jail and charged with ten counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
There is no indication there are other victims, but PPD is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them directly at (602) 262-6151.
If individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
