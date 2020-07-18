TFP responds to east side mobile-home fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At 8:23 a.m. today, firefighters from Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile-home fire in East Tucson.
Reports indicate one person was trapped, requiring firefighters to quickly extricate the individual.
Two other individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
It took 18 firefighters 20 minutes to perform the rescue and extinguish the fire.
The three individuals are being provided with services from the Red Cross of Southern Arizona.
The origin of the fire is still under investigation and damages are still being determined.
More on the story as details become available.
