Trump announces $2 million grant for 9/11 Memorial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yesterday, President Trump announced a $2 million dollar grant that will support the continued operation, maintenance and security of the National September 11 Memorial and Memorial Plaza in New York City.
“This funding will provide critical support for the memorial, so current and future generations can visit and reflect on the events that transformed our nation,” said U.S. Secretary of Interior David L. Bernhardt.
Authorized and funded by Congress, the Secretary of Interior can award a single competitive grant per year for the operations and maintenance of a memorial commemorating the victims of terrorist attacks.
National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela shares the sentiment. He says these grants are important so that the public can learn and commemorate the heroes of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
“As we near the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, we must never forget the bravery, sacrifice and the lives lost,” said Vela.
President Trump has previously taken other actions to ensure the protection and maintenance of national monuments.
The Department of Interior says the funds will ensure continued maintenance and security operations of the 8-acre memorial to support an impactful experience for the 6 million annual visitors.
Since its dedication in 2011, the 9/11 Memorial has welcomed more than 51 million visitors- including victim family members, first responders, veterans and the general public from all 50 states and 190 countries.
