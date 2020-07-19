Nationwide coin shortage impacting southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First the nation saw a toilet paper shortage related to COVID-19 and now the country is experiencing a coin shortage. Some southern Arizona businesses are seeing the impacts and finding ways to get by.
"In my lifetime, at least in my working lifetime, this has never happened," said Coffee Times Drive-Thru Owner Michael Kripps.
Tucson's Coffee Times Drive-Thru found out about the coin shortage when they visited their bank who has started limiting coin rolls to one per coin denomination.
Kripps said the coffee shop made a post on social media asking customers to pay in coins or by credit card.
"We have a pretty good social media following and instantly within about 15 to 20 minutes customers started reaching out saying I've got change, I've got change," he said.
The coffee shop is also considering giving store credit instead of coins. A similar move to Kroger, the owner of Fry's, who is putting change back on customers' loyalty cards.
The Arizona Bankers Association explains COVID-19 spurred the coin shortage when shops and places where coins normally enter society started closing. Coin circulation slowed down and people have started using debit and credit cards more to avoid physical contact with cash which also slowed circulation.
The Federal Reserve is taking several measures to improve the shortage but says they won't be enough to resolve near-term issues. For now, business owners will continue finding ways to get by.
"We are holding our own and staying together," Kripps said.
People are encouraged to check with their local bank to if they’re accepting rolled coins, pay in exact change when making purchases and to deposit coins in grocery store coin-cashing machines.
