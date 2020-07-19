PCSD looking for three suspects following shooting on north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PCSD deputies are currently investigating a shooting after one person suffered injuries on Sunday, July 19.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:43 p.m. near the area of Roger Road and Fairview Avenue.
Deputies are searching for suspects believed to have fled in a black 4-door passenger car occupied by three African-American men.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
No other information is available at this time.
