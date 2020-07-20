Election officials release guides, ensure voter safety at polls amid COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With elections coming up in the fall, Arizona officials released two guides to ensure residents will be able to cast their vote come August 4th.
- Vote by mail
Visit azsos.gov/votebymail to learn how to get a ballot-by-mail and ensure you have a secure, reliable, and safe option for voting in this year’s elections.
- Vote early
Contact your County Recorder’s Office for details on early voting locations and days/hours of operation.
- Vote on election day
To facilitate safe in-person voting despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, state and county election officials are taking extra precautions to maximize the safety of voting locations, including by stocking polling places with disinfection and sanitation supplies, providing personal protective equipment to poll workers, implementing physical distancing protocols, and increasing curbside voting and ballot drop-off options.
- Vote by mail or vote early
Vote from the comfort and safety of your home, minimize direct contact with others, and help reduce crowd size on Election Day.
- Ensure voting locations have adequate cleaning standards
Each voting location should provide sufficient alcohol-based hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) for voters to use before and after voting and for poll workers to use throughout the day.
- Poll workers to follow instructions for reducing spread and risk
Poll workers should routinely clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces at the voting location, including tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, etc. I
- Implement physical distancing at voting locations
Counties should ensure voting locations have sufficient space to allow physically-distanced lines, provide physical distance between voting booths, and maintain distance between poll workers and voters as much as possible.
- Provide alternate voting arrangements
Polls should provide curbside voting whenever possible and ensure adequate signage and instructions so voters can request the accommodation from the parking lot.
- Avoid locating polling places where risk is high
Counties should avoid locating polling places at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and senior residences to reduce exposure among older individuals and those with chronic medical conditions, who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
For a complete contact list of election officials in Arizona, visit http://go.azsos.gov/lndl.
For more information on the August 4, 2020 Primary Election, visit Arizona.Vote.
Registered voters can join the early mail-in voting list HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.