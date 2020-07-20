GRAPHIC CONTENT: Phoenix police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department has released body-camera video from an officer-involved shooting July 4 that left James Porter Garcia dead.
According to AZ Family, the PPD released video of the aftermath of the shooting two days after it happened, but held off on showing the actually shooting until July 20.
It all started with a 911 caller who said a man who stabbed him earlier in the week had returned to the area and was threatening him again, according to police.
The caller told officers that the suspect was a Hispanic man around 28-years-old and thought his name was “Eric.”
“The victim lead officers to a home on Glenrosa, telling them one man had a knife and another had a gun,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The video below contains violence and strong language.
When police arrived, they found Garcia inside a car in the driveway of the home. Police knocked on the driver's side window and asked him to turn off the car and get out so they could identify people in the area. Garcia refused to get out his car.
Garcia told police he didn't have any identification with him and identified himself as Samuels Garcia-Salazar and changed it to John Salazar Banuelos and told police he was 38 years old.
"Garcia admits to the officer he has a misdemeanor warrant," Fortune said. The officers on the scene were more concerned with the fact that there was a stabbing in the area and that they needed to clear people from the area.
“One minute and 15 seconds into this conversation with the sergeant, Garcia rolls up the window, but still doesn’t get out of the car. Less than a minute later, one of the officer shouts, “He’s got a gun!”
According to police, when the officers demanded Garcia drop the gun, he allegedly began to lift it instead. That's when the officers shot into the car. Garcia died at the hospital.
A few days after the incident, the Phoenix Police Department identified the officers who shot Garcia as Noel Trevino, 29, and Gregory Wilson, 31.
At the request of Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, the FBI is conducting an independent civil rights review of the case.
This incident led to protesters outside a police station near the 62nd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard on July 5. No arrests were reported at the protest.
