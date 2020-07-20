PCSD arrests man on drug, weapons charges following traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested 46-year old Michael Montgomery for Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale and Misconduct involving Weapons after conducting a traffic stop on Saturday, July 19, 2020.
At about 10 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop for traffic violation in the area of Flowing Wells Road and Rillito Road.
During the course of the traffic stop, synthetic narcotic pills, a handgun, just over two pounds of methamphetamines and about $12,000 in cash were located.
The Major Investigation Unit took over the investigation, which led deputies to a storage shed, also on Flowing Wells Road.
In the shed, detectives located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly a pound of heroin, 37 grams of Marijuana, and just under 2 pounds of synthetic narcotic pills. A 12 gauge shotgun and an AR-15 rifle were also located in the shed.
The total street value of the drugs located is approximately $130,000.
Montgomery was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
