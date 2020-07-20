PCSD arrests man on drug, weapons charges following traffic stop

PCSD arrests man on drug, weapons charges following traffic stop
Michael Montgomery arrested on weapons and drug charges after traffic stop (Source: Pima County Sheriff’s Department)
July 20, 2020 at 6:05 PM MST - Updated July 20 at 6:23 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested 46-year old Michael Montgomery for Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale and Misconduct involving Weapons after conducting a traffic stop on Saturday, July 19, 2020.

At about 10 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop for traffic violation in the area of Flowing Wells Road and Rillito Road.

During the course of the traffic stop, synthetic narcotic pills, a handgun, just over two pounds of methamphetamines and about $12,000 in cash were located.

The Major Investigation Unit took over the investigation, which led deputies to a storage shed, also on Flowing Wells Road.

In the shed, detectives located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly a pound of heroin, 37 grams of Marijuana, and just under 2 pounds of synthetic narcotic pills. A 12 gauge shotgun and an AR-15 rifle were also located in the shed.

The total street value of the drugs located is approximately $130,000.

Montgomery was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.