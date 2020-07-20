Pima County libraries shift to regionally based service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Public Library has announced that it will move to a regionally based model on Monday, July 20.
With this change, 10 libraries will provide services, including computer use, printing, copying and faxing services. Masks will be required for entry.
The change was announced as a response to news that Arizona continues to be a COVID-19 hotspot.
The libraries that will continue to provide the services listed above include:
- Caviglia-Arivaca Library
- Salazar-Ajo Library
- Eckstrom-Columbus Library
- Joyner-Green Valley Library
- Joel D. Valdez Main Library
- Mission Library
- Sam Lena-South Tucson Library
- Murphy-Wilmot Library
- Woods Memorial Library
- Oro Valley Public Library
Remaining libraries will continue to provide curbside pick-up and other services that can be conducted outside of the building, but there will be no public access inside the buildings.
Please note, Dusenberry-River Library and El Rio Library are closed until further notice
Library users will still have access to the collection of more than 1.1 million items. Items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at (520) 791-4010.
The library remains accessible online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online users can download ebooks and audiobooks, stream live concerts, binge-watch documentaries, and much more through the E-Library.
Library staff remains available to answer questions in English or Spanish. Email AskALibrarian@pima.gov or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.