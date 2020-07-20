Tucson JCC leads way in COVID safety protocol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Jewish Community Center is helping to lead the way in COVID-19 safety protocol.
Many businesses across Pima County and the country are reopening responsibly thanks to their help.
The JCC has been open since June 1.
When it decided to reopen, it formed a medical advisory committee with local doctors to put together a document that was about 40 pages long, detailing the reopening procedures.
As part of that plan, they’re cleaning high touch areas in their facilities multiple times throughout the day. They’re checking temperatures and wearing masks at all times.
The biggest thing they're doing differently though is being fully transparent whenever someone contact-traces back to them.
“It’s not a secret when COVID impacts our operation,” said Khylie Gardner, Tucson JCC director of marketing. “We want people to know. We want them to know that we are taking action on the plan we put together and it’s not just lip service. It’s not just something we’re doing. We really care about this.”
As soon as JCC staff is made aware of a positive case among the staff, members, or anyone who’s been in the building, they let people know through phone calls and emailing the entire database - which they said is just over 50,000 people.
What they tell those people is is the plan to shut down the affected part of the operation for two weeks, bring in third-party cleaning and then create a plan for people to return when it’s safe to do so.
While doing this certainly hasn't been cheap, staff members said the feedback has been incredibly positive.
High-risk members have said the JCC is the only place they feel safe right now.
The CEO has also been asked to help create safety precautions for other JCC’s and YMCA’s across the country.
