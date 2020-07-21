Aldi to open stores in Chandler, Peoria, Goodyear and Gilbert in 2020

Aldi to open stores in Chandler, Peoria, Goodyear and Gilbert in 2020
Aldi has announced its plans to open in the Phoenix area. (Source: AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 21, 2020 at 10:35 AM MST - Updated July 21 at 11:03 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new grocery store is coming to the Phoenix area. Aldi has announced its plans to open in the Valley of the Sun.

According to AZ Family, the franchise plans to open stores at the following locations this year:

November 2020: 2844 S. Alma School Road, Chandler

November 2020: 24665 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria

December 2020: 845 N. Estrella Parkway, Goodyear

December 2020: 1801 Pecos Road, Gilbert

Aldi has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states. These four stores will be the first to open in Arizona. There are several Aldi locations in southern California.

To read the full article from AZ Family, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.