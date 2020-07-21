Aldi to open stores in Chandler, Peoria, Goodyear and Gilbert in 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new grocery store is coming to the Phoenix area. Aldi has announced its plans to open in the Valley of the Sun.
According to AZ Family, the franchise plans to open stores at the following locations this year:
November 2020: 2844 S. Alma School Road, Chandler
November 2020: 24665 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria
December 2020: 845 N. Estrella Parkway, Goodyear
December 2020: 1801 Pecos Road, Gilbert
Aldi has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states. These four stores will be the first to open in Arizona. There are several Aldi locations in southern California.
