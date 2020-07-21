Controversy over face mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has received hundreds of mask related complaints since it imposed a mandatory mask requirement in late June.
From July 1 to July 9, the county received 158 complaints about people not wearing a mask or businesses not enforcing the mask requirement.
From July 10 to July 16, the county received 126 complaints.
Those do not include the 121 complaints the county received complaining of other violations such as not enforcing social distancing or cleaning requirements.
“That’s a lot,” said Loni Anderson, the Director of Pima County Consumer Health and Food Safety for the Health Department. “We continue to receive complaints.”
When the county passed its mask requirement, it also set up a complaint page for people to report those who fail to comply.
It can be found [here]. It also includes a link for photos.
The county recommends people use the link rather than acting on their own.
“Our intention is not to cause an issue in the public where people may be doing their own policing,” Anderson said. “If we need to be made aware of some concerns at an establishment, let us make that approach.”
One reason for the high number of complaints is confusion over the mask policies brought on by mixed messages.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey encourages people to wear a mask but won’t pass a state mandate. Tucson has its own policy as does the county which mandate masks in social settings or where social distancing is not an option.
“Sometimes people don’t know which of the ordinances or resolutions apply to them,” she said. “It does make it difficult in terms of updating them on what’s current.”
Anderson says most businesses will comply but some don’t. Those who don’t will be listed on the county webpage. A business which has refused to comply will be posted on the county site later this week.
“It would be the first business where we not noted non compliance and has been substantiated on site,” she said.
The county has also hired three new employees to handle the crush of calls.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.