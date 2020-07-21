COVID-19 pandemic forces Epic Cafe to close its doors after 26 years in business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, in Washington D.C. Congress is debating more federal funding to go toward small businesses. But, here in Tucson, it’s already too little, too late for one Fourth Avenue staple.
“The last thing I want to do is just stop but I’m out of options,” said Kimberly Flagg the owner of Epic Café.
The café has called the corner of Fourth Avenue and University Boulevard home since 1994 — it’s a workable place for writers, a study paradise for students and is beloved by the community. But, the coronavirus is forcing Flagg to close up the doors and sell.
“We applied for the P.P.P. loan and did not make the first round, then we got it on the second round which was amazing,” Flagg said.
Flagg was able to bring back her employees because of the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program. 75 percent of the money was for paying employees and the remaining 25 percent was put toward bills.
Flagg chose to not take any of the money herself and, instead, paid all that 75 percent to her employees. She said her employees and customers always come first.
“We’ve got some really great people… this is their place of connection and you don’t want to lose hope especially when things are so tough,” Flagg said.
After running out of P.P.P. loan money June 15, Kimberly used her own personal savings to keep the doors open and her employees working until July 4.
“It really was just a money thing. We just hit a wall and it happened quickly,” Flagg said.
Epic Café is still delivering food to keep its electricity on to keep frozen food from expiring.
“We took all the food we had that would expire and took it to Primavera and fed homeless there we went to casa Maria and fed homeless there,” Flagg said. “The last thing we want to see especially with where our heart is in the community is anything go to waste.”
Flagg got emotional talking about the day she will hand over the keys to the next owner, but said she’s grateful to whoever that person will be.
“We are a community heart-driven spot,” Flagg said. “There is so much you get from being on that corner and being able to serve our great customers.”
To order food from Epic Café, you can text “Epic” to 520-360-4770.
