FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread storms possible late this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances are cranking up to end out the workweek! The storms look to bring heavy rainfall so flooding will be a big concern, especially in the Catalinas. Temperatures will fall into the low 90s as well!
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 101F.
TONIGHT: Spotty sprinkles possible. Lows in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: 70% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
