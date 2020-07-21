Free meal delivery, shopping services available for elderly amid COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Protecting the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions has remained important as COVID-19 continues. Fortunately groups like the Pima Council on Aging are helping the most vulnerable in our community.
The organization oversees Pima Meals on Wheels. It served about 800 seniors at the start of COVID-19 and now delivers to nearly 1000.
"People to qualify, they only need to demonstrate that they aren't able to prepare their own food safely and don't have anyone to help them and so that need has also increased," said Lana Baldwin the vice president of philanthropy and communications for Pima Council on Aging.
Baldwin said the organization is also focusing on bringing food to the elderly living in low income apartments and potentially at higher risk to illness due to traffic and high touch surfaces like elevators.
"We recognized that there were a lot of people that we weren't reaching who had never really had need for home delivered meals before, but because they were older, perhaps have complicating health conditions, they're safer staying in their homes," she said.
Pima Council on Aging received $50,000 from Unitedhealthcare to help seniors in affordable housing complexes.
"Thankfully we're not seeing the enormous numbers of older people getting ill and unfortunately passing away from COVID, as we did at the beginning of the outbreak," Baldwin said. "I think that's due to older people taking a lot of precautions and the safety net services."
Anyone over 60 years old can get help through Pima Council on Aging by calling 520-790-7262.
Another organization, Shopping Angels, is continuing to help and send out volunteers to shop and deliver groceries to the elderly. Volunteers receive a shopping list, budget and money from the person in need of service. The volunteer delivers the groceries to the person’s home for free.
Months into COVID-19, some grocery stores have scaled back or done away with their senior hours.
Current Senior Shopping Hours:
- Fry's -- none
- Albertson's -- Tuesday and Thursday 6 to 9 a.m.
- Walmart -- Tuesday 6 to 7 a.m.
- Target -- Tuesday and Wednesday 8 to 9 a.m.
