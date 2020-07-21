Santa Cruz County plans COVID-19 testing blitz

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Santa Cruz County is planning a COVID-19 testing blitz.
People who live in the county have three testing sites to choose from over two weekends.
The tests are free and do not require an appointment.
Dates, locations
- July 25-26: Santa Cruz County Complex, 8 a.m. - Noon
- July 31-Aug. 1: Rio Rico High School parking lot, 8 a.m. - Noon
- July 31-Aug. 1: Patagonia High School parking lot, 8 a.m. - Noon
County officials are encouraging everyone to be tested.
More than a million people have been tested statewide.
