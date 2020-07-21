Semi collision near Benson slowing down eastbound traffic on Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash near Benson on Interstate 10 is slowing down eastbound traffic, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The crash closed the highway for a time near milepost 319, about 15 miles east of Benson, but is now partially open.
The left lane has reopened while the right lane remains closed. Westbound lanes are not affected.
The closure is a result of a non-injury collision involving two semis.
The Department of Public Safety says the cause of the collision appears to be weather related due to heavy rain in the area.
