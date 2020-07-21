Taste This, Tucson: Oh so delizioso!

Last, but not least, we dove our spoons into the Dessert Trio. If you can never make up your mind on what dessert to order, or if you want to try them all, then we recommend Bellissimo’s Dessert Trio. This heavenly trio combines tiramisu, panna cotta and polenta cake with pistachio gelato. We agree this dessert was certainly a way to conclude our experience at Bellissimo.