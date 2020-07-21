Tucson woman’s final act honors area heroes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A special mural in honor of a volunteer for the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation is finally finished.
It's for Patty Vallance who recently passed away.
Vallance commissioned local artists, Wagon Burner Arts, to paint a mural honoring firefighters just one week before she went into the hospital.
But she died before ever getting to see it.
The mural, located at 2801 E. Grant Road, is 15 feet high, 85 feet long and represents the brotherhood and the sacrifice these men and women share.
But none of them have faces.
The artist said that's intentional. He wanted to show how every firefighter is one under the badge.
There’s also a painting of Vallance to honor her help in starting the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation back in 2010 and the thrift store, where the mural is painted.
“Safe Shift is the fundraising arm for the fore foundation and it helps support the endowment fund because she had a long-range view. She wanted to take care of the firefighters into the future,” Mike McKendrick, Chairman for the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, said.
McKendrick said Vallance had such a heart and love for firefighters.
In fact, she left the money from her stimulus check to help make this mural happen.
It took the artist eight days and more than 30 gallons of paint to complete.
You’ll see these words, “Taking care of those who take care of us,”painted within the mural.
The artist said they’re a remembrance not only to firefighters, but to Vallance, too.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.