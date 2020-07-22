Be bear-y aware: AGFD warns of bears in Madera Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains has a bear problem.
“We’re tracking five bears right now,” said Mark Hart, a public information officer for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “There haven’t been any attacks or incidence but many encounter and sightings.”
Madera Canyon is not only home to many bears right now, but also many hikers and birders who are escaping the confines of home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hart is handing our literature to the hikers reminding them of the dangers and what to do if they see a bear.
It’s called hazing the bear.
“Make a lot of noise, wave their arms, stand their ground, face forward and basically make that bear uncomfortable,” Hart said.
If the bear doesn’t leave, back away slowly.
The last time a person was attacked by a bear was two years ago and the person survived.
Hart also warns people against allowing the bear to get a taste of human food.
Lock it up, put it in the car even though bears seem to be pretty good about getting into cars, and don’t carry too much while hiking.
“We had a yearling who came into a group of picnickers,” he said “They scattered and he had lunch.”
But that has now become an issue.
He has tasted human food and will likely want some more.
Hart says they’ve relocated nuisance bears in the past who have then walked a hundred miles back to the area to get human food again.
“So that could be a problem bear for the rest of his life,” Hart said. “We have a zero tolerance level for nuisance male bears.”
Hart believes the issue will likely go away with the first monsoon rains.
For tips from AGFD on dealing with bear encounters, click [here].
