Cox offering free internet to K-12 students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cox says families can receive low-cost internet for two months at no cost if they have a K-12 student living at home.
- Have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home.
- Participate in one of these government subsidies programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP, or Public Housing.
- Families can qualify for Connect2Compete easily from anywhere whether on their mobile device or desktop by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.
New customers must sign up between July 21 and September 30 for free service, which also includes free technical support.
"Distance learning is the new normal, and we're focused on removing barriers so all kids can advance in this environment," said Lisa Lovallo, Market Vice President, Cox Southern Arizona. "The internet levels the playing field and there are kids that need us now more than ever."
Arizona Families can also receive information on discounted, refurbished computer equipment available through our association with PCs for People at cox.pcsrefurbished.com
- Two months of free Connect2Compete service and remote desktop and phone support through Cox Complete Care for eligible new customers who apply between July 21 and September 30. $9.95/month thereafter.
- Easy referral for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People, visit cox.pcsrefurbished.com.
- Student and family access to the Cox Digital Academy, which provides computer literacy training and educational resources for students.
- Free WiFi modem rental.
- Access to 900+ in Tucson/Southern Arizona,1600+ hotspots in Phoenix.
- This summer, Cox announced a new digital learning platform available to Connect2Compete customers to keep kids engaged in academics this summer. MyFuture is The Boys & Girls Club of America’s digital platform that empowers children and teens to learn new skills, share accomplishments and earn recognition and rewards via gamification in a safe and fun online environment. Customers can easily access this tool in Cox’s Digital Academy, an online learning platform full of computer literacy tips, educational videos, tutorials and interactive games.
To help parents help their children learn from home, Cox has provided several tips and resources available on the company's content hub Converge. Click here to learn more.
For more information on Cox’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.
