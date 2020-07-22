Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in southern Arizona

Publisher: KOLD News 13
7/22/2020
Restrictions regarding travel, businesses and masks are being placed on southern Arizona as COVID-19 cases climb.
Social distancing
The Pima County Health Department ordered bars to close and restaurants to reduce their hours.
Arizona does not have a statewide face mask mandate, but most cities and counties have passed their own rules.
Schools
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has said school districts can start in-person classes Monday, Aug. 17. Gov. Ducey met with education leaders this week and is expected to release guidance for districts Thursday, July 23.
Several school districts in southern Arizona have already released their plans. To read about them, CLICK HERE.
To read about the 14 most common COVID-19 safety protocols, CLICK HERE.
How to help
For ways to donate, CLICK HERE.
For ways to volunteer, CLICK HERE.
How to get help
For information on free meal distribution sites, CLICK HERE.
Unemployment
In Arizona, 951,000 people who are unemployed could lose a substantial part of their unemployment benefits if the United States Congress does not extend them beyond the end of July.
To apply for unemployment assistance,CLICKHERE.
With so many out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, KOLD News 13 has put together a list of companies hiring in southern Arizona. To check the list, CLICK HERE.