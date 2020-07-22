How to get the perfect fitting face mask

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When students begin returning to campus, they will all be required to wear masks.
For masks to be really effective, they need to fit correctly.
According to health experts, you’re not looking for the ‘perfect fit’ when it comes to cloth and disposable surgical masks. Rather, they should fit snugly, while still being comfortable, and cover your mouth and nose.
The same rules apply to kids. In fact, shops like Disney and Etsy sell child-sizes to help.
If you're an adult with a small face, the best way to get a snug fit is to tie knots or to crisscross the straps.This will keep the mask from falling off without feeling too tight.
When it comes to the perfect fitting mask, that’s important for N95 masks. Experts said they’re actually designed to mold to your face to allow for the best protection.
“It’s very important the seal is good because air, like water, is going to follow the path of least resistance. If there’s a break in the seal, it will actually come in through the sides of the mask instead of going through the filter,” said Dylan Staack, MPH.
To get that perfect fit, Staack added that just about every hospital has ‘fit experts’.
These men and women use two different methods, qualitative and quantitative experiments, to see if the mask is effective in filtering out 95% of particles.
This makes N95 masks a great option for healthcare professionals and people with pre-existing health conditions.
These methods include:
- Qualitative Fit Testing
- This is a pass/fail method used on half-masks that rely on senses - such as taste and smell - to detect air leakage.
- Different solutions are sprayed inside a hood and if the test subject can sense that solution, it fails.
- Quantitative Fit Testing
- This process measures the precise amount of leakage.
- Instead of relying on your senses, the test is performed by a machine calculating the exact measurements.
- It’s not just a pass/fail method.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.