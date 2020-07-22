Pima County spending plans for more than $100 million in COVID-19 response

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Combating COVID-19 is a very costly challenge in Pima County.
The county has received $87.1 million in original CARES Act funding and $11.3 million in supplemental funding, for a total of $98.4 million in federal funding in the fight against the coronavirus.
Now, we’re getting a closer look at how the county has either spent or plans to spend the millions of dollars in funding.
According to a memorandum posted by the county administrator on July 21, the majority of the funding has been spent or is planned for the county’s regional public health response. That budget has $40 million allocated to testing, including the regional site at the Kino Sports Complex, as well as $20 million for contact tracing. That includes the county’s $10 million, six-month contact tracing contract with Maximus Health.
The memo states “it is likely we will stand up other regional testing centers and add contact tracing at these facilities; hence, the large anticipated expenditure.”
The funding is split into four categories.
1. County COVID Expenses: $41 million
This includes costs like employee leave, projected at nearly $32 million. The memo notes the county has already committed more than $8 million.
It also includes general costs, like cleaning and preparations, as well as $520,000 for coronavirus personnel and temperature taking.
2. Health and Emergency Response: $69.5 million
This includes testing, contact tracing and warehousing equipment.
The county’s partnership with the Arizona State University Biodesign Institute to increase local COVID-19 testing is also included in this category. The Board of Supervisors and Arizona Board of Regents agreed on a one-year, $2 million contract that calls for the Institute’s high-capacity labs to test samples from clinics in Pima County. Supervisors unanimously approved the agreement on July 7.
There is also a proposed budget of $2 million for ‘increased flu vaccination.'
3. Housing and Humanitarian Aid: $19.3 million
This is where you will find the projected costs for the county’s eviction and foreclosure assistance, funding for food pantries and more than $3 million proposed for emergency shelter and homelessness.
4. Local Business Assistance: $2.9 million
Tens of thousands of dollars have already been committed to local organizations, including more than $303,000 for the Downtown Tucson Partnership and $500,000 for Local First AZ.
The county also documents funding for ‘retrofits for attractions’ and the ‘Back 2 Business’ campaign.
Right now, the expenses in the county document total $133 million with a $35 million deficit.
According to the memo, the expenses already paid, like employee leave, are from funds that have already been budgeted so revenues would tend to offset an potential deficit.
“While these numbers are preliminary and expenditures are simply projections, it is important we continue to consider the fiscal resources available to the County when responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry wrote in the memo.
