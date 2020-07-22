Reporter describes COVID-19 as a lightning strike to her body

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a reporter, Lyndsey Gough is usually telling other people’s stories.
But now, she’s sharing her own.
Gough is a reporter at WTOC, KOLD News 13′s sister station, in Savannah, Georgia.
She believes she contracted COVID-19 while on assignment in June, the day after her 27th birthday.
“I turned 27 on June 19. On June 20, I was out on the golf course working and I believe that’s where I got the coronavirus,” Gough said.
Gough said her symptoms started with fatigue and escalated from there.
“On the 23rd, I started feeling the flu-like symptoms; pretty much every coronavirus symptom there is except for the fever and shortness of breath,” she said.
Gough tested positive for COVID-19 and tried to recover at home, but went to the emergency room when she started having severe abdominal pain.
“After running numerous tests, they told me my appendix had ruptured and it needed to come out immediately,” she said. “When I got out of surgery the next morning they told me my appendix was the size of a baseball. They also removed part of my colon and they told me that Coronavirus had literally been a lightning strike to my body.”
Gough spent 11 days in the hospital.
“I had to call my mom and tell her they are taking me back for emergency surgery in an hour and I can’t have anybody here because I am COVID positive,” she said. “It’s been really scary.”
Gough shared her journey on social media. Her posts have gained national attention, which gives her message a much bigger platform.
“You have to take this seriously, because you don’t know,” Gough said. “Even if you don’t think the masks help or it’s uncomfortable, it’s a lot better than all of this.”
Gough is now out of the hospital, but doctors said she may not be in the clear.
“I can have stuff pop up later on, we just don’t know at this point,” Gough said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.