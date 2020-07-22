Sierra Vista Police arrest man for allegedly molesting a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man for allegedly molesting a minor.
The 23-year-old suspect, Andrew Courtney, was linked to reports of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
The mother of the minor told the SVPD that a neighbor saw an unknown man go into her apartment while she was at work.
Detectives served a search warrant in the 700 block of S. Carmichael Avenue on July 15. They recovered evidence from the car of Courtney that was related to the investigation. He was arrested on Tuesday, July 21 and booked into the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee for one count of molestation of a child.
Courtney is being held on no bond. Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
