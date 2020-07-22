Tucson City Council Passes Final Budget, Police Fully Funded

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson City Council has passed a final budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which includes full funding for the Tucson Police Department (TPD).
Tuesday night, more than 100 people gathered outside City Hall to show officers they’re valued.
“From speaking with law enforcement officers that I know, the morale is down,” said Ross Kaplowitch, a former corrections officer and the Vice President of Tucson Back the Blue Line. “We are showing them we support them.”
Several officers drove by the rally with their lights on, acknowledging the efforts of Back the Blue.
A few people calling on the City to defund the police also attended the event, sharing their stance.
“I think we need some kind of community safety institution,” said Gully. “But I think the police force is so corrupt at this point, it’s almost beyond the point of saving.”
During the hour-long public hearing, many echoed similar concerns.
“I am wholly disappointed and disgusted with this Council’s reckless budget allocations in disregard of the voices of the community it’s supposed to represent,” said Ryan Whitlatch.
“It’s exhausting to keep hearing that we need to be convinced that TPD not only needs these funds, they need more funds,” said Melanie. “How is it that TPD is so well funded that it decided to waste its resources by patrolling the vigil that was held for Carlos Ingram-Lopez?”
The $1.7 billion budget passed 6-1, with Council Member Lane Santa Cruz voting against its final adoption.
$166 million will be spent on the police department, accounting for about a third of the general fund. It’s also a roughly $2 million increase from last year.
“I’m really happy, I am,” said Daniel Butierez. “Thank God! [I’m a business owner], and it’s nice to know there is law enforcement near by to protect my employees.”
“We can’t have social workers out there when people are getting raped. We’ve got to have police to bring criminals to the courthouse to be tried,” said Joseph Henrich. “Without police officers, the criminals are going to run the streets just like they do in Chicago.”
Kaplowitch says the police department needs more funding to keep up with Tucson’s growing needs.
“I think this is going to be a battle every year,” he said.
Along with the budget approval was a property tax increase. It comes out to about an additional $3 for every $100,000 of assessed home value.
