Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult

Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult
Judy Carol Smith (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 22, 2020 at 9:30 PM MST - Updated July 22 at 9:30 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s cooperation in finding a missing vulnerable adult woman.

Judy Smith, 68, is about 180 pounds, 5-feet-7-inches tall, has grayish blonde hair, with blue eyes.

She was last seen in Maricopa around the 52500 block of West Cardinal Road.

She was seen driving a red Ford Explorer. Her license partially reads DFK59.

Smith does not normally drive. She may have symptoms of dementia.

