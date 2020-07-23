Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s cooperation in finding a missing vulnerable adult woman.
Judy Smith, 68, is about 180 pounds, 5-feet-7-inches tall, has grayish blonde hair, with blue eyes.
She was last seen in Maricopa around the 52500 block of West Cardinal Road.
She was seen driving a red Ford Explorer. Her license partially reads DFK59.
Smith does not normally drive. She may have symptoms of dementia.
