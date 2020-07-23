Fact Finders: Food safety precautions inside Arizona prisons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With prisons across the country dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, we had a viewer reach out to us with concerns about a loved one who is incarcerated in Arizona.
She specifically had concerns about the number of inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 and food safety.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation & Reentry, 686 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Another 350 test results are still pending.
According to the department, five inmates have died from COVID-19, and according to data from the initial conclusion of medical staff, another eight inmates’ deaths were caused or contributed to by COVID-19.
When it comes to food safety, the department said food service employee are working with correctional officers while inmates prepare and serve meals.
The department said all employees and inmates who work in the kitchen wear face coverings and receive a health and welfare check each day.
The department said gloves are worn by anyone preparing food, and each day after meals are served, a cleaning team comes in to deep-clean the kitchen and dining area.
