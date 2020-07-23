FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch in Place!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances are cranking up to end out the workweek! We have issued First Alert Action days for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The storms look to bring heavy rainfall so flooding will be a big concern, especially in the Catalinas. Temperatures will fall into the low 90s as well!
THURSDAY: Flash flood watch in effect. 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Showers possible. Lows in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Flash flood watch in effect. 80% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: 60% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
