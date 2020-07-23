Gov. Ducey gives COVID-19 update as school-year approaches

“From academics to health and nutrition, to social and emotional development and child safety, schools are the backbone of our communities,” said Governor Ducey. “This plan provides maximum options for Arizona families, ensures students receive a full academic year of education, and gives local school leaders the flexibility, resources and public health guidance to make the best decisions for their students. I am grateful to all the education stakeholders and leaders, including Superintendent Hoffman, for their continued advocacy for the children of our state.”