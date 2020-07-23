IT’S OFFICIAL: Bighorn Fire 100 percent containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s official. The Bighorn Fire is 100% contained as of today.
While the fire is fully contained, residual heat within the containment line may be visible for some time, according to a press release.
A closure remains in effect for public safety as there are hazards in the burn scar and the Bighorn Fire increased the possibility of flooding downstream and of sediment and debris runoff.
“Rain is forecast throughout the weekend. We want people to be safe. Please respect the closure order and stay apprised of weather alerts issued by Pima County,” said Santa Catalina District Ranger C.J. Woodward.
The National Forest Service is advising people to remain vigilant.
The Bighorn Fire began burning on June 5 and burned 119,978 acres of forest land to date, including iconic areas in Mount Lemmon and Sabino Canyon.
Federal and local agencies are taking steps to reduce the risks to life and safety downstream from the burned area.
