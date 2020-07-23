LIVE BLOG: Monsoon storm brings rain, flooding to Tucson area

July 23, 2020 at 10:49 AM MST - Updated July 23 at 11:28 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong Monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday, bringing plenty of rain and flooding.

The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team has called Action Days through Saturday due to the heavy rain expected.

For more about the forecast, go HERE. For a list of road closures, go HERE.

11:28 a.m. - Meteorologist Stephanie Waldref gives a live update on the weather

11:20 a.m. - Tucson Fire Department reporting multiple agencies just rescued a man out of the Rillito River

11:07 a.m. - Multiple agencies responding to reports of vehicle rescues across Southern Arizona. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

11:02 a.m. - The town of Marana is reporting road closures as a result of flooding. Closure right now at West Emigh Road at Sanders and Sandario.

11 a.m. - KOLD’s Paul Durrant reports Overton is closed at CDO Wash. KOLD has crews spread out all over the Tucson area.

