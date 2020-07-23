LIVE BLOG: Monsoon storm brings rain, flooding to Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong Monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday, bringing plenty of rain and flooding.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team has called Action Days through Saturday due to the heavy rain expected.
11:28 a.m. - Meteorologist Stephanie Waldref gives a live update on the weather
11:20 a.m. - Tucson Fire Department reporting multiple agencies just rescued a man out of the Rillito River
11:07 a.m. - Multiple agencies responding to reports of vehicle rescues across Southern Arizona. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.
11:02 a.m. - The town of Marana is reporting road closures as a result of flooding. Closure right now at West Emigh Road at Sanders and Sandario.
11 a.m. - KOLD’s Paul Durrant reports Overton is closed at CDO Wash. KOLD has crews spread out all over the Tucson area.
If you get any great video or photos from the storm, share them with us by going to https://burst.com/cgz8ee81
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.