Officials discuss reopening UA campus this fall, suggest robots on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona says they are still on track to reopen campus on August 24th with a combination of in-person and online classes in a press conference held on Thursday morning.
A schedule will be available soon for COVID-19 testing of all students, who will have to test negative before moving into dorms. COVID-19 testing will then continue through the academic year.
Campus dining hall operations will be adjusted for increased sanitation and distancing. Dr. Robbins spoke of using robots in some dining halls, but didn’t elaborate on any details.
Dr. Carmona stressed that even though the disease trends are looking good in Arizona and in Pima County, the state still has one month to go before campus is set to open. When the university reopens, officials say it’s critical that students wash hands, wear their masks, keep their distance and follow health and safety rules to keep numbers down.
The university says they won’t hesitate to shut campus down if students aren’t willing to practice healthy habits.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.