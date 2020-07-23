Pima County road closures

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 1, 2019 at 5:27 AM MST - Updated July 23 at 10:05 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ROAD CLOSURES IN PIMA COUNTY:

Last updated 9:01 a.m. Thursday, July 23

  • Overton Road at CDO Wash
  • Overton Road east of La Cholla and west of Verch Way
  • Twin Peaks and Sanders
  • Catalina Highway is open to residents, renters and employees owners with proof

For information on rain and stream gauges, visit: https://alertmap.rfcd.pima.gov/gmap/gmap.html.

For the latest information on Pima County road conditions, visit: www.webcms.pima.gov or call (520) 547-7510.

