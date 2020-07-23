Pima County road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ROAD CLOSURES IN PIMA COUNTY:
Last updated 9:01 a.m. Thursday, July 23
- Overton Road at CDO Wash
- Overton Road east of La Cholla and west of Verch Way
- Twin Peaks and Sanders
- Catalina Highway is open to residents, renters and employees owners with proof
For information on rain and stream gauges, visit: https://alertmap.rfcd.pima.gov/gmap/gmap.html.
For the latest information on Pima County road conditions, visit: www.webcms.pima.gov or call (520) 547-7510.
