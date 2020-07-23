Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash near D-M

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Golf Links and Craycroft roads early on Thursday, July 23.
According to police, the crash was reported at about 3:45 a.m. The driver did not remain at the scene.
The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours.
Police have not yet released any information about the vehicle involved in the crash.
Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call 911.
