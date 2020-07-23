Screening Room Needs Donations to Stay Afloat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another Tucson staple in jeopardy of shutting down due to Covid-19.
The Screening Room on Congress has been around for 30 years and it’s current operator and manager David Pike said if they don’t get help it could all be over.
Pike has been closed since March besides a few days in June for a few rentals. In the meantime his efforts to generate money in between haven’t been fruitful.
“We’ve done a couple online screenings that haven’t generated more than 40 bucks,” said Pike.
The Screening Room that’s been around for decades is now counting every dollar they have left.
“There’s a lot of loans that are due, due, due, we still pay electricity, we still pay water, I still have rent I have to pay every month,” said Pike.
Pike said he didn’t qualify for a loan through Rio Nuevo due to a tax issue and couldn’t get a Cares Act PPP loan due to the number of staff.
“I don’t have the full time employees—I don’t have that—some are volunteers. There was nothing there where I could get any sort of qualification for that.”
He’s even ran through his emergency fund and gone into his own pockets, but it’s not enough. Leaving Pike to resort to asking for help from the community in the form of a GoFundMe. As of Wednesday it had raised over $2,000.
"We really are a part of the community, we are the community. And no one wants to see that go," said Pike.
They have raised enough to last a few more months but if they reach their goal of $10,000 dollars Pike said they’ll be set for the year.
So that when a sense of normalcy returns, this downtown staple will still be there waiting to welcome customers in.
“I’m going to do everything I can. I’m going to fight for it,” said Pike.
Pike said if they reach their goal and are able to open safely before a year is up they will put the donated money into increased safety measures like air filters and sanitation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.