University of Arizona Offers Free Antibody Testing to Essential Workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona, in partnership with the State of Arizona, is expanding its antibody testing initiative.
The state previously committed to testing 250,000 health care workers and first responders in Arizona, but it is now adding 15 new categories of essential workers.
Those who qualify for a free antibody test include:
-healthcare workers
-first responders
-correctional officers
-educators
-social workers
-food service workers (grocery store employees, agriculture workers, restaurant employees, etc.)
-transportation workers (bus drivers, taxi drivers, Uber/Lyft drivers, etc.)
-solid waste collectors
-warehouse and delivery workers
-utility workers (energy and water)
-government workers
-childcare workers
-group home and disability workers
-communication professionals and journalists
-hotel staff
-financial workers (bank tellers, etc.)
-National Guard
“It is not required that you have been exposed to someone that you suspect or know to have had COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeff Burgess, Associate Dean for Research and a professor at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.
For frontline workers like Travis Peters, no matter how many precautions his restaurant takes, there will always be some level of risk associated with his job.
“I think [the expanded testing] is fantastic!” said Peters, the executive chef at The Parish. “I mean, in the service industry, not everyone makes the most money. So, if someone is worried about it costing a little more or they don’t have insurance to cover it, they might avoid it. Here at The Parish, we offer full health coverage for staff, but I know not everyone has that.”
“It is very important for us to offer them the same testing that we offer to other groups that are at an increased risk for COVID-19,” Dr. Burgess said.
With the expansion of testing comes new research.
Dr. Burgess says when people sign up for the antibody test online, they will be asked if they would like to participate in research projects, including the ‘AZ HEROES Study’.
“We are funded by the CDC to include essential workers in our study,” said Dr. Burgess. “So, it was really important that the antibody initiative also included essential workers.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is providing $7.7 million in funding for the study.
The University of Arizona plans to monitor 2,000 frontline workers who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and 2,000 workers who tested negative.
“[We will] follow them for a year using antibody tests and weekly nasal swabs to look for infection,” said Dr. Burgess. “Looking at both groups together, we can tell if there’s a difference between initial infection and reinfection.”
Dr. Burgess says the study will help scientists understand the virus better.
“Whether or not if you have had COVD-19 if you can get it again,” he said, “and if you do get it again, how long was that interval that you were protected?”
