Update: I-10 near downtown Tucson reopens after BLM protest traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 eastbound and the on-and-off ramps near Congress have reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Earlier, a law-enforcement situation had closed the freeway between Speedway Boulevard and Congress Street.
The on-and-off ramps for Congress Street were restricted in both directions of I-10.
The Tucson Police Department said these traffic delays were due to a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest near downtown.
The protest, which originated near the University of Arizona, was ongoing throughout the afternoon, according to TPD.
No arrests were made.
