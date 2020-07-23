Weather services issues flash flood warning for Catalina Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Pima County and the Bighorn Fire burn scar.
The warning is in effect on Thursday, July 23, until 8:30 a.m.
Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn Fire burn scar will result in debris flow, which can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
