ACTION DAYS: Record-breaking heat expected to close out July

ACTION DAYS: Record-breaking heat expected to close out July
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Thursday-Saturday, July 30-Aug. 1. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 2, 2020 at 5:44 AM MST - Updated July 27 at 6:31 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Thursday-Saturday, July 30-Aug. 1, because of dangerously high temperatures in the forecast.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a excessive heat watch for Tucson and most of Pima County.

MONDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 103.

MONDAY NIGHT: 20 percent chance for a lingering shower. Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: 20 percent chance for a storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 108.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mostly sunny with with a high of 109.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. 20 percent chance of storms. Partly cloudy with with a high of 108.

SUNDAY: 30 percent chance for spotty storms with a high of 103.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.