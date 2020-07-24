ACTION DAYS: Record-breaking heat expected to close out July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Thursday-Saturday, July 30-Aug. 1, because of dangerously high temperatures in the forecast.
The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a excessive heat watch for Tucson and most of Pima County.
MONDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 103.
MONDAY NIGHT: 20 percent chance for a lingering shower. Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY: 20 percent chance for a storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 108.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mostly sunny with with a high of 109.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. 20 percent chance of storms. Partly cloudy with with a high of 108.
SUNDAY: 30 percent chance for spotty storms with a high of 103.
