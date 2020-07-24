Animal Protection Officers rescue kittens from flooded drain during storm

Animal Protection Officers rescued a group of kittens from a flooded drain during heavy rainstorms. (Source: PACC)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 24, 2020 at 12:33 PM MST - Updated July 24 at 12:33 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Animal Protection Officers saved kittens from a drain during the rainstorms.

Officer George Economidis looked into the drain at the Tierra Ridge Apartments and could see some fluffy fur moving in several inches of running water from the storm. They got all the kittens out, except one was still stuck in the drain. They couldn’t get the wet, scared kitten out, so Drexel Heights Fire District came to assist in the rescue.

Once all of the kittens were out, they were treated at the PACC clinic and are doing well.

APO responded to five weather-related animal rescues during the storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.